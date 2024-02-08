Puthirai Vannaar community students get Scheduled Caste certificate at last

February 08, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

After a prolonged battle for nine years, children belonging to Hindu Puthirai Vannaar community have been given community certificates approving them as Scheduled Caste, thanks to the recently introduced ‘Makkaludan Muthalvar’ scheme.

In a function held here on Thursday, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu handed over the community certificate to six students from the community.

As the students could not get the community certificate approving them of Scheduled Caste, uncertainty prevailed over their higher studies after Plus Two. After the students submitted petitions during ‘Makkaludan Muthalvar’ special camp seeking community certificates approving them as Scheduled Caste, Collector K.P. Karthikeyan took up their case personally and handed it over to anthropologists to examine closely the genuineness of their appeal.

Based on the finding of the anthropologists, the community certificates have been given to the Hindu Puthirai Vannaar community students as ‘Scheduled Caste’.

The findings of the anthropologists have been shared with all the tahsildars of the district, who can use it for future reference while issuing similar certificates.

“The all-important certificates have been issued only due to ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ programme and the involvement of the Collector. Now, the students can pursue their higher studies without any hindrance and there will be no problem for the Puthirai Vannar community people in getting the community certificate,” said Mr. Appavu, who handed over ₹4.80 crore-worth benefits, including free house sites worth ₹3.76 crore, iron boxes, wheelchairs and various certificates issued by the Revenue Department to 1,491 beneficiaries in the presence of Mr. Karthikeyan and Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dyandeorao.

The Speaker also handed over loans to the tune of ₹53.60 crore to 582 beneficiaries under rural livelihood programmes. The loans included direct linkage of ₹18.57 crore to 227 self-help groups, loans of ₹18.88 crore to 24 panchayat-level women’s group confederations and ₹14.96 crore to 190 urban self-help groups.

Project Director, District Rural Development Agency Suresh, Project Director, Mahalir Thittam Lakuvan and others were present.

