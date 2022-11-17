Put down smartphones, take up books, Minister tells students

November 17, 2022 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

Revenue Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran on Thursday appealed to students and youth to put down their smartphones and take up books to know their history and broaden knowledge.

After inaugurating the first book fair of Virudhunagar district, he said there were days when people lived in joint families. Now youngsters were engrossed in their smartphones in their rooms. “For them, family and friends were only in the social media and not in their home and neighbourhood. To reverse this trend, we need to give books in the hands of youngsters so that they know about their own identity and history,” he said.

He said it was the duty of people to encourage publishers by buying books. “Otherwise, with them our history will disappear from public domain,” Mr. Ramachandran said, adding it would also give life to the printing industry of Sivakasi.

Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu said though a person would own a lot of dresses in his lifetime, it would be special for one to know the “smell” and have the pride upon touching his mother’s sari. “In this digital world, owning a book will also give one the same pride,” he said.

He recalled how former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi was keen on constructing one of Asia’s biggest libraries, Anna Memorial Library, in Chennai with 12 lakh books and old palm leaf manuscripts.

For him, the library was not only for scholars, but also for those who did not have a family situation to sit and read books. “The former CM said such people should come to the library to enjoy reading,” Mr. Thennarasu said.

Collector J. Meghanath Reddy said the book fair, being held at KVS Higher Secondary School, had 110 stalls. He recalled how the reading habit he was introduced to in his schooldays helped him become a civil servant from a humble family.

A stall has been put up to enable readers to donate books which will be given to libraries and students of various homes.

Archaeology Department has put up a stall recreating an excavation trench. A number of gold, copper, stone and terracotta artefacts found in Vembakottai archaeological excavation have been displayed in the stall.

A food court and “I Love Virudhunagar” selfie-point have also been put up at the venue. The book fair would be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. till November 27.

District Revenue Officer J. Ravikumar welcomed the gathering. Tenkasi MP Dhanush M. Kumar, MLAs A.R.R. Srinivasan, S. Thangapandian and G. Ashokan and Sivakasi Mayor Sangeetha Inbam were present.