Purpose of having compost bins in markets not served

MADURAI

In a bid to turn waste into wealth by decentralising biodegradable waste management system, Madurai Corporation had distributed two composting bins each for vegetable markets across the city. While the bins have been used to produce manure at the ‘uzhavar sandhai’ (farmers’ market) in Palanganatham, those at the uzhavar sandhai in Anna Nagar and the vegetable market on East Marret Street are seldom used.

Shopkeepers and farmers were not elaborated on the purpose of the bins, said a member of Angayarkanni Self-Help Group, which undertakes the cleaning process at the uzhavar sandhai in Anna Nagar. “The officials distributed the bins and there was no follow-up from their side. Though we initially started to dump biodegradable waste, the practice was not continued,” she said.

The bins at the vegetable market on East Marret Street, also known as Thayir Market, lie unused in a corner. “The bins were distributed nearly a year back and for the first few days, we dumped biodegradable waste into them. But now they lie unused,” said S. Saravanan, a vendor.

S. Suresh, Administrative Officer at the Anna Nagar uzhavar sandhai, said the farmers had to be educated about the importance of composting vegetable waste. “For successful production of manure, decomposing waste has to be regularly turned over and a solution of microbes has to be sprayed on it to hasten the process. It would be better if a separate official is deployed by the Corporation for implementing the idea,” he said.

The vendors had to take up this initiative which would be beneficial for them, said R. Pandian, a farmer from Senkulam, who had a stall at the Anna Nagar uzhavar sandhai. “There are 40 farmers in the market and by producing this manure we can all use it for our own farms,” he said.

The successful model

An official at the Palanganatham uzhavar sandhai said the manure produced from the market was being regularly utilised by the vendors. “A Corporation official is deployed and the official undertakes the entire process,” he said.

City Health Officer (in-charge) S. Vinoth Raja said works were in progress for setting up a biomethanation plant for Thathaneri crematorium. “We are planning to use the vegetable waste collected from the markets to provide power to the plant,” he said.