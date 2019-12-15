Puppetry turns a tool in fight against child sexual abuse

MADURAI

Wide-eyed and curious, 30-odd children were sitting cross-legged on the open ground at Chinthamani here on Saturday morning, braving steady showers. A black cloth was tied to two poles to form a screen and voices boomed from behind the makeshift stage. Soon little animated figures of puppets appeared on top of the screen.

“If anyone touches you inappropriately, will you inform your parents or teachers?,” asked a male voice from behind the screen. “Yes!” the children unanimously replied.

To create awareness of child sexual abuse and protection, teachers of Dr. T. Thirugnanam Primary School, a government-aided institution, are organising puppetry shows every weekend. The teachers travel to different localities across the city and conduct the shows to create awareness of various topics like child marriage, sexual abuse and existing laws on child protection.

Puppetry was a powerful medium to explain delicate issues to children, said K. Saravanan, the headmaster of the school. “Earlier, when we used to deliver lectures on sexual harassment, it would be tough to explain and make the children fully understand the issue. Now, through the art of puppetry they can visualise and understand the issue better,” he said. It also kept the children attentive and engrossed, he added.

Nowadays, there was hardly any time for most parents to interact with their children, said P. Premalatha, a teacher of the school. “In the areas that we cover, most of the parents are daily wage earners. These children tend to stay alone at home or are usually left under the care of their neighbours. So, we try to make them know their rights as we want them to grow under safe circumstances,” she said.

The teachers are also planning to create parents-children federations in each locality, through which children can either share their grievances with their parents or directly lodge complaints to Childline on 1098.