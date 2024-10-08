Pumps, pipes and valves stolen for buying liquor and drugs, say salt manufacturers

Salt manufacturers of this coastal city, who suffered huge losses in last year’s mid-December downpour and hence had to spend a lot for preparing the damaged salt pans for the new season that started in February, are now facing a serious threat from alcoholics and drug abusers who steal motors, pipes, etc., from the salt pans and sell them in the grey market for buying alcohol or narcotic substances.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the salt manufacturers, these people target the salt pans after dusk to steal the motors, costly pipes, valves and even plastic drums and baskets and sell them to their ‘customers’ at throwaway prices. “All they need is a few hundred rupees for buying either alcohol or narcotic substances of their choice,” says A.R.A.S. Dhanapalan, a leading salt manufacturer having his salt pans at Ayyanarpuram near here.

After this problem increased, some of the salt manufacturers have posted security guards for their salt pans. But they were chased away by the invading goons at knifepoint.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When the affected salt pan owners preferred complaint with the police, they were asked to fit CCTV cameras in their salt pans and the complaints were not entertained. Like the salt pan owners, farmers having pumps on their fields are also suffering similar losses. When they stole a motor and few other materials from the farm of a doctor at Kootaampuli near Pudukottai, he had to run from pillar to post to register his complaint. However, the motor was never recovered,” said a salt manufacturer.

The salt pan owners say this crime has become a routine affair in the areas between Tharuvaikulam in the north and Muthiahpuram in the south of Thoothukudi.

“The police are very much aware of the hideouts of these criminals who enjoy their families’ support. Hence, the women of these families do not allow the police to enter even their colony. The police should take stern action against the criminals stealing our properties and the women who guard their kin or children with criminal background,” says Mr. Dhanapalan.

Intensified police patrol at night, grilling of suspects detained during vehicle check and ‘other measures’ would put an end to this crime, he says.

Superintendent of Police Albert John says the police would take immediate and appropriate action if any complaint from the salt pan owners was received. “We have not received any complaint so far in this connection and no complaint from any salt manufacturer is pending with us,” Mr. John says.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.