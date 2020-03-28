Pulses, groceries from Virudhunagar to be moved

Virudhunagar

Traders of various essential commodities like pulses, edible oil, and grocery are gearing up to resume their supply after various districts in Tamil Nadu and neigbouring Kerala were fast running out of supply of food items.

Ever since the nation-wide lockdown started on March 24 midnight to prevent spreading of Corona virus, distribution of pulses from Virudhunagar district, which is the hub for the State, came to a grinding halt. Similarly, major edible oil suppliers are also in Virudhunagar district.

After complaints of pulses going out of stock in many places in the State, Minister for Dairy Development, K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, on Saturday held meeting with representatives of pulses merchants in the district.

The merchants said that they had stopped distribution of pulses fearing stopping of vehicles at check-posts on district borders.

“They had a bitter experience of stoppage of a vehicle and hence suspended the distribution fearing financial loss if trucks get stranded elsewhere as each truck-load of pulses is worth several lakhs of rupees,” Collector R. Kannan said.

After the Minister assured them of proper passage at all check-posts, including in Kerala, they have agreed to move pulses immediately.

A total of 96 vehicle passes have been issued for moving pulses, edible oil, grocery and rice from various parts of Virudhunagar district, he added.

The administration has also warned the traders that they should not attempt to ferry people from one place to another in their cargo vehicles. “They have been allowed to return with some other essential commodity, but should not bring people,” the Collector said.

The Minister, during a review meeting on COVID-19 preventive measures here, has asked the officials to start disinfection activities in all the 450 village panchayats. He also appealed to the people to wash their hands at least 10 to 15 times a day as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, the Minister handed over consent letters to the Collector to allocate ₹ 25 lakh each from the MLA Local Area Fund from the MLAs of Sivakasi (Mr. Bhalaji), Sattur (M.S.R. Rajavarman) and Srivilliputtur (M. Chandra Prabha).