Pulse polio camps held in southern districts; railway stations, bus stands covered by Health dept. staff

March 03, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Tirunelveli Collector K.P. Karthikeyan launched the pulse polio campaign for the children in the age group of 0-5 years at the Reddiarpatti Primary Health Centre in the district on Sunday.

According to health department officials, 1,34,366 children benefited through the camps held in 925 centres. The campaign commenced at 7 a.m. and ended at 5 p.m. A total of 3,627 volunteers from various institutions participated.

In Tirunelveli city, Mayor P.M. Saravanan and Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao launched the pulse polio drops campaign at 7 a.m. from 127 centres in the Corporation limits, 40,681 children were administered the drops.

Tenkasi

Tenkasi Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore inaugurated the camp at an UPHC on Mangammal Street. The officials said that through 875 centres, they provided the drops to 1,06,997 children. All the 20 bus stands and six railway stations in the district were also covered as it benefited floating population.

Apart from this, the officials had arranged 10 mobile camps. All the nine Government Hospitals, 52 PHCs and 656 anganwadi centres too had the camp since morning.

The Collector said that left-out children could get the benefit of being administered with the vaccine in the next seven days. A total of 3,500 staff, incuding 712 from Health department and 1615 noon meal employees, were deployed in the mega campaign, officials added.

Thoothukudi

Thoothukudi DMK MP K. Kanimozhi inaugurated the pulse polio campaign in Tiruchendur in the presence of Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan. In Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, Minister Geetha Jeevan started off the campaign in the presence of Collector G. Lakshmipathi. In the Corporation limits, Mayor Jegan Periasami launched the camp at an UPHC in the presence of City Health Officer Sumathi.

According to the officials, a total of 1,34,199 children were administered the vaccine in the district with the deployment of 18 special teams and 5,379 workers and volunteers. There were 128 mobile camps too, which covered shrines, bus stand and railway stations in the district.

Dean Sivakumar, Deputy Director S. Porselvan and Resident Medical Officer Cylus Jeyamani and others oversaw the progress of the camps. In the city limits, the Corporation Health officials said that through 125 centres, about 25,000 children were covered with the vaccine.

Kanniyakumari

District Revenue Officer Balasubramaniam launched the campaign in the Asaripallam Government Medical College Hospital. A total of 1,27,732 children were administered the vaccine through 1,236 centres where 4,441 workers and volunteers were deployed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The officials said that for remote locations, including Thottamalai and Thatchamalai in the district which could not be accessed easily, they carried the vaccine and administered it to the children. Likewise, tourist spots such as Gandhi Mandapam, a few kalyana mandapams and others were also covered by the mobile teams.

