Pulse polio camp gets wide coverage in districts

March 03, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Ramanathapuram District Collector B Vishnu Chandran inaugurated the pulse polio camp at the Municipal Primary Health Care in the district on Sunday.

The young Collector’s four-year-old daughter was given the vaccine dosage at the PHC in the presence of officials from the Health and Family Welfare department, the officials said.

Later, the Collector visited a few of the centres in the district, where the camp was underway from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Health officials said that a total of 1,13,782 children in the age group of 0-5 years was benefited through 1261 centres including 111 centres in the urban locations of the district. A total of 5,345 workers from various departments were deployed for the camps.

Ramanathapuram Municipal Chairman R K Karmegam, Deputy Director Arjun Kumar, Municipal Commissioner Ajeetha Parveen and among others participated in the inaugural program.

Dindigul

In Dindigul, Collector M N Poongodi launched the pulse polio vaccination camp at the Kamala Nehru PHC and enquired with the officials about the arrangements.

For the benefit of floating population, the officials had opened up special camps and mobile units in tourist spots such as Palani, Kodaikanal and Sirumalai and among other locations to help the travelling public to benefit.

There were also camps held in remote locations, where in Tribals lived in upper Kodaikanal and in remote hillocks. With the assistance of revenue and rural development staff, the coverage was possible during the day.

A total of 1,70,197 children got the dosages through 1313 centres. The officials had deployed in 5343 workers and volunteers and 33 mobile units also functioned, Deputy Director Varadharajan said.

Theni

Theni Collector R V Shajeevana inaugurated the pulse polio camp at the Col. John Pennicuick bus stand in Theni in the presence of Municipal chairperson Renupriya Balamurugan, DRO Jayabharathi, JD (Health Services) Ramesh Babu and Municipal Commissioner Jahangir Batcha.

The officials said that the district had 91,615 children and they were covered through 842 centres. Special mobile units were also functioning at the inter-state check posts in the district covering Tamil Nadu and Kerala border. The farm workers and labourers’ families living in these locations benefited. The officials had mobilised 3496 field staff from various departments.

The pulse polio camp was held in Sivaganga district also, the officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.