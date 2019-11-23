Pulikulam Cattle Research Station inaugurated in Manamadurai

As part of measures initiated by the State government for conservation and propagation of native breeds of livestock in their local tracts, Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan inaugurated ‘Pulikulam Cattle Research Station’ to conserve and propagate Pulikulam bulls, a native breed famous for its scintillating performance in jallikattu.

The Minister inaugurated the research station established by the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) at Mangulam panchayat in Manamadurai block at a cost of ₹2 crore on Thursday in the presence of Minister for Khadi and Village Industries Board G. Baskaran and Collector J. Jayakanthan.

In his address, Mr. Radhakrishnan said the research station would go a long way in conserving and propagating the Pulikulam breed, also known as ‘Palingu Maadu,’ ‘Mani Maadu’ and ‘Jallikattu Maadu,’ reared in the districts of Sivaganga, Madurai and Virudhunagar.

After noticing that several factors, including reduced availability of feed sources and mechanisation of agriculture, had adversely affected the native breeds, he said the government had established research stations to conserve and propagate native breeds such as Kangeyam, Umbalacheri, Alambadi and Bargur.

The Pulikulam cattle research station had been established on 45 acres, including five acres for cultivating green fodder for the cattle, he said. The world-class Animal Husbandry Park coming up on 900 acres at Thalavasal in Salem would also have facilities to conserve native breeds of cattle and other livestock, he said.

Mr. Baskaran released a handbook on rearing methods of Pulikulam cattle and Mr. Radhakrishnan received the first copy.

K. Sathiyamoorthy, Head of Pulikulam Cattle Research Station, said they had procured 40 cows and five bulls from traditional breeders for rearing the breed. Six to 12 months old bull calves would be distributed to those interested in rearing the breed and the distribution would begin after two years, he added.

TANUVAS Vice-Chancellor C. Balachandran, Director A.V. Omprakash and Manamadurai MLA S. Nagarajan were present.