Pudumandapam shops being shifted to Kunnathur Chathiram

A total of 14 shops in Pudumandapam were shifted to the newly constructed Kunnathur Chathitam shopping complex, here on Monday. The remaining shops in Pudumandapam would be shifted to the new complex batch wise, said the Meenakshi Sundareswarer Temple authorities.

Under these circumstances, Pudumandapam Traders and Tailors Association filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the authorities to ensure that electricity connection was provided to the shops at the newly constructed Kunnathur Chathiram.

They said that only after electricity connection was provided, shops should be shifted from Pudumandapam to Kunnathur Chathiram. The authorities should also provide other basic facilities at the new shopping complex, they said.

The Meenakshi Sundareswarer Temple authorities told the court that the shops in Pudumandapam were being shifted to the new shopping complex and as of now electricity connection was provided to a total of 14 shops at Kunnathur Chathiram.

The remaining shops in Pudumandapam would be shifted to Kunnathur Chathiram as and when the electricity connection was provided. Justice C. Saravanan took cognisance of the submission made by the authorities. Recording the same, the court disposed of the petition filed by the Pudumandapam Traders and Tailors Association.