Pudukottai man seeks compensation for his wife’s death

She died of injuries after a flex board on the road fell on her

A 57-year-old man from Pudukkottai district has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday seeking appropriate compensation from the State government for the death of his wife in 2021.

Justice Abdul Quddhose ordered notice and sought a counter affidavit from the State on the petition filed by M. Samikkannu of Pilaviduthy.

Mr. Samikkannu, who is differently abled, said a flex board erected on the road margin fell on his wife and caused grievous injuries. She later died of the injuries.

In April last, his wife Vijayarani visited her brother’s house to attend a condolence meeting. While on her way home, a flex board that was erected on the road margin fell on her.

The incident took place near Orathanadu taluk in Thanjavur district. Vijayarani was riding pillion on a motorcycle and suffered grievous head injuries. She was rushed to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, where died of the injuries the next day, he said.

Similar incidents of deaths due to illegal flex boards erected on road margins happened in Chennai and Coimbatore. Despite directions from the High Court against erecting such flex boards, rules were not followed.

The petitioner said that following his wife’s death, family members were affected mentally. The authorities were responsible for his wife’s death due to the negligent act.

He sought action against officials responsible and appropriate compensation from the State. The hearing in the case was adjourned by three weeks.