PUDUCHERRY

12 March 2021 16:41 IST

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) has allotted four assembly constituencies in Puducherry to the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). The four seats are: Nellithope, Ariyankuppam, Karaikal (North) and Mahe, according to a pact signed by leaders of the two parties, T.T. V. Dhinakaran and M. Thameem Kani.

