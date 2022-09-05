‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme launched

Fisheries Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan inaugurating the ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme in Thoothukudi on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Launching the novel initiative ‘Pudhumai Penn,’ a financial assistance scheme aimed at motivating girl students from the lower strata of the society to pursue their academic goals without hurdles, the Tamil Nadu government gave the beneficiaries a savings bank account debit card across the southern districts on Monday.

Under the scheme, all girls who studied from Classes VI to XII in government schools would be paid ₹1,000 a month till they complete their undergraduate degree, diploma and ITI courses.

In Thoothukudi, Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan presented the debit cards to 383 students in the presence of District Collector K Senthil Raj. The Social Welfare Department officer Radhidevi, CEO Baladhandayuthapani and among other officials participated in the event.

Speakers at the event said the objective of the scheme was to support the student community. Close to about one lakh students in Tamil Nadu would benefit from the programme. The financial support would be extended to all eligible students in phases every month.

Those who had passed out of school may proceed to pursue UG courses or diploma in ITI. Those students pursuing engineering and other PG courses too were eligible, the officials told reporters.

In Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts also, the officials gave away the benefits to the students. Chief Minister M K Stalin launched the program in Chennai on Monday.