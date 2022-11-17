PUCL releases fact-finding report on Tenkasi student’s death

November 17, 2022 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) has urged the State government to set up monitoring committees to look into complaints of caste discrimination and redress them.

Awareness meetings should be conducted regularly to ensure that cordial relationships were maintained in schools, PUCL said in its fact-finding report on the death of a Class VII student from Tenkasi district who allegedly died by suicide due to caste discrimination.

Releasing the report at a press meet in Madurai on Thursday, PUCL’s national secretary R. Murali and State general secretary A. John Vincent, said that the boy studying in a government-aided school in Ariyanayagipuram died by suicide last month. It was alleged that he was verbally abused by some teachers referring to his caste. The family members of the boy refused to accept the body and demanded action against the teachers. Following the incident, protests were held in the region.

In a petition filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, it was submitted that the boy and his elder brother, who was studying in the same school, were treated indifferently by the teachers. Even though the parents complained about the discrimination to the Headmaster, they were told to either continue in the same school or get a transfer.

The court ordered the case to be investigated by a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

In its report, PUCL demanded that appropriate action be taken against the teachers who discriminate against students belonging to Scheduled Castes and urged the State government to set up a panel comprising judges and activists to conduct a study and come out with a report on the findings of caste discrimination in schools.

The PUCL recommended that in order to curb such practices in rural areas, teachers from urban areas could be posted there. Special training should be given to the teachers. A compensation of ₹25 lakh must be given to the family of the deceased boy and the Tamil Nadu SC/ST Commission must intervene in this matter. Further, the State government must drop cases registered against the protesters.

The parents of the boy alleged that they were also discriminated during the parent-teacher association meetings at the school.

