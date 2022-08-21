PUCL releases fact-finding report on Kallakurichi student’s death 

The PUCL has sought action against authorities failing to prevent the riots. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) has urged the CB-CID, which is investigating the death of a girl student in a private school in Kallakurichi district, to conduct a probe into the case from a murder angle.

In its fact-finding report, the PUCL demanded that the State government appoint a retired High Court judge to carry out the administration of the school, until the investigation completes. It also demanded that a compensation of ₹25 lakh be provided to the family of the deceased girl student.

The PUCL urged the CB-CID to conduct a thorough inquiry.

The watchman of the school, the hostel roommates of the deceased girl and the sons of the school correspondent should be called for an inquiry, it said.

The human rights body demanded the release of the genuine protesters, who had participated in the protests demanding justice for the deceased girl. They must be differentiated from those who had vandalised the school building and other properties, and those who spread rumours and misinformation on social media platforms, it said.

Appropriate action should be taken against the authorities for failing to prevent the riots and the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) should ascertain if action had been initiated against the erring officials, it said, adding that disciplinary action should be taken against authorities who allowed the school to allegedly run hostel facilities without proper permission.

Further, the PUCL said that the education system should focus more on the development of children rather than being marks-oriented. It also said that free and compulsory education should be provided to the age-group of 3-18.

The PUCL said it had the right to conduct such fact-finding missions in cases concerning human rights.

A Class XII girl was found dead on the hostel block in the private residential school premises near Chinna Salem in Kallakurichi district on July 13, following which a massive protest broke out on the school premises on July 17.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).