PUCL condemns recent encounters in T.N., demands action against police involved

Linking the statement of the newly appointed Chennai City Commissioner of Police A. Arun that he would act in a way in which goons would understand the recent encounters taking place in the State, People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) has released a statement condemning the killing of accused by the police.

The statement said that the police while handling the accused had not followed any rules like shooting them below the knees to avoid grievous injuries.

“No efforts were made by the police to catch the allegedly escaped accused without any injuries and they were purportedly shot to be killed,” the forum claimed.

In the case of Duraisamy who was shot dead in Pudukkottai, there was information that after he was caught, he was taken to an abandoned place to get him killed, it said.

Similarly, in the shooting of BSP leader Amstrong murder case accused Thiruvengadam, why could not police, who took him under their custody, ensure his safety, the forum questioned.

“First, how could he escape amidst tight security of police, and second, how did he get hold of the weapon. Above all, when police were very near him, why could police not just shoot him under the knees to prevent him from escaping,” it added.

PUCL statement said, “Based on the 2014 Supreme Court order, an FIR should be registered against the police personnel responsible for the shooting and the weapons used for shooting be subjected to forensic testing.”

To ensure a transparent investigation into such ‘fake’ encounters, a judicial probe should be ordered to find out the underlying details about the real motive of the shooting, the statement demanded.

Further, the police personnel involved in such illegal shooting activities should be stopped from departmental promotions, it added.

“Irrespective of the charges against a suspect, they should be made to undergo a proper judicial process to prove him guilty. Killing them even before the investigation amounts to distorting the case and the sensitive details related to it,” the statement said.

