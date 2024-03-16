PUCL condemns custodial torture incident in Virudhunagar district

March 16, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - MADURAI

People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) has condemned the alleged case of custodial torture reported at Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district.

M. Karnan, 25, died by suicide after he was allegedly tortured in custody by the police. Two days later, his mother died after she fell from the police vehicle.

In a press meet held on Friday in Madurai, PUCL members demanded a government job for a family member, adequate compensation from the State and a judicial probe into the case. They said that action should be taken against the police personnel involved in the incident.

The members said that in February, Karnan’s father Manickam was picked up by police from his house on the pretext of an inquiry into a theft case. It was alleged that Manickam was beaten up and again brought to the house to conduct a search there.

Following the search, both Manickam and Karnan were picked up and brought to the station for an inquiry. It was alleged that they were beaten up at the police station. As Manickam was suffering from health issues, Karnan was asked to get medicines from their house. Karnan died by suicide at his house.

The family members had initially refused to receive the body of Karnan. However, later they agreed. When the family members were being taken in the police vehicle, Devi, Karnan’s mother fell from the police vehicle and died. It is not known as to how she fell from the police vehicle.

The PUCL members said the police had not yet returned the certificates and two-wheeler of Karnan, which was taken by them during the inquiry. PUCL national vice-president R. Murali, general secretary John Vincent and others members were present at the press meet.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us helpline at 9375493754.)

