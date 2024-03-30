Public urged to meet observers to register complaints on poll code violations

March 30, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Members of political parties and the public can register their complaints pertaining to poll code violations with the General, Police and Expenditure Observers camping at the Circuit House here.

As the Election Commission has deployed Indian Administrative Service officer Sonali Ponkshe Vayangankar as General Observer, Indian Police Service officer Pankaj Nain as Police Observer and Indian Revenue Service officer Kazi Suhail Anees Ahmed as Expenditure Observer, the political parties and the public can register their complaints relating to poll code violations with them between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Besides submitting the poll code violation complaints via 1950 and 1800 425 8373, the public and the political parties can also contact Ms. Sonali Ponkshe Vayangankar (94899 63626), Mr. Pankaj Nain (94899 63739) and Mr. Kazi Suhail Anees Ahmed (94899 63627) for poll code violations.

Moreover, the complainants can also meet them in person at Government Circuit House in Vannarpet to submit their complaints between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

In Tenkasi (Reserved) segment, Indian Administrative Service officer Topeshwar Verma has been posted as General Observer, with whom any complaints pertaining to the election code of conduct violations can be registered. He can be contacted at 93637 52362.

Since he is staying in room number 102 of Courtallam Circuit House, complainants can meet Mr. Verma between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. everyday.