Public, students visit marine research facility

February 02, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Students from various schools and colleges and the public visited the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute near Roach Park here on Friday on its 77th Foundation Day.

As the CMFRI’s unit was established here on February 3, 1947 for carrying out various researches on fishes and other marine wealth including pearl, the public are allowed to visit this facility on the foundation day. After a gap of four years, the public were allowed to enter the research station, which became inaccessible to the public due to COVID outbreak.

The visitors were explained about the ongoing researches.

