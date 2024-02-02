GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Public, students visit marine research facility

February 02, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Students at the marine lab at Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) during the Foundation Day celebration in Thoothukudi on Friday.

Students at the marine lab at Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) during the Foundation Day celebration in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Students from various schools and colleges and the public visited the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute near Roach Park here on Friday on its 77th Foundation Day.

 As the CMFRI’s unit was established here on February 3, 1947 for carrying out various researches on fishes and other marine wealth including pearl, the public are allowed to visit this facility on the foundation day. After a gap of four years, the public were allowed to enter the research station, which became inaccessible to the public due to COVID outbreak.

 The visitors were explained about the ongoing researches.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.