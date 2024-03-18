Public should not be harassed under the guise of vehicle checks by flying squads, says trade body

March 18, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Election Commission of India should simplify the procedures and ensure that public are not harassed under the guise of vehicle checks by the flying squads in view of the model code of conduct.

The Agro Food Chamber of Commerce and Industry president S. Rethinavelu has said on Monday that following notification for the general elections, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force and the police department and election flying squad personnel have started vehicle checks for cash carrying violations.

Whether or not such checking, curtail payment of cash for votes by candidates, it greatly curtails the day to day activities of trade, especially of small and medium enterprises.

Cash carried in vehicles without alleged ‘proper documents’ are either seized or impounded.

The Election Commission should concede the trade practice of cash purchase and cash collections from credit buyers, especially in the Agro Food Trade Sector.

He said that purchases are made from farmers only in cash and most of the sales done by small and medium enterprises are only by credit. The traders have to visit the buyers located in several cities and collect cash and return to their place. Cash has to be remitted in bank and taken back for expenses.

For emergency medical and other expenses, cash has to be carried by the general public. In such circumstances, carrying cash with them in vehicles cannot be avoided.

He appealed to the Election Commission to prescribe immediately simple and practicable ‘proper documents’ to be taken with cash, which is understandable by the lower officials of the implementing flying squad, so that harassment of traders and general public is avoided.

Seizure and impounding of cash cause unnecessary loss or financial crisis to the trade. A self-letter in their letter head about the cash carried to remit in the particular bank or taken back from the bank or cash collected from creditors with their names and amount details should be declared as “proper documents” to accompany the cash, Mr Rethinavelu said.

Further considering the inflationary trend, public should be allowed to carry a minimum of ₹1 lakh in cash.

The Agro Food Chamber requested the Election Commission to stop vehicle inspections in Tamil Nadu after the voting was over on April 19, he added.

