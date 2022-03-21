Public requested to donate directly to temple authorities

Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple authorities have invited devotees to donate edible and puja materials to the temple for the ensuing Chithirai Festival.

The materials can be handed over to the temple authorities for which receipts would be issued.

In a statement, temple Executive Officer K. Chelladhurai said that people need not approach any organization or individuals for handing over water bottles, biscuit packets, turmeric threads and kumkum packets.

Devotees can also complain about any middlemen approaching them in this connection over 0452/2349868 and 2344360.