Public places must be made differently abled friendly, says Collector

November 27, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar at the conference of the Tamil Nadu Crawling Differently Abled Persons Federation in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Creating awareness of the needs of the differently abled is a must and to make government office buildings, tourist spots and public places accessible to them is very essential and building ramps is the duty of the State, Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar said on Sunday.

He was speaking at the district-level conference for women members of the Tamil Nadu Crawling Differently Abled Persons Federation here.

“The grit and determination that differently abled people possess despite having to face several challenges in life has always amazed me. Most often, they shine more and achieve greater heights when given a right platform despite all the setbacks they face. The spirit among such people is always energising,” he said.

He added that differently abled people must not be denied a right to live a dignified life and with the Department of Differently Abled Welfare being under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s portfolio, steps were being taken to ensure the same. The district administration would continue to work to ensure better living conditions for them, he added.

Addressing one of the petitions submitted to him, Mr Sekhar said that he would take steps to set up a canteen inside the Collectorate premises to be run by differently abled people.

Among the 12 resolutions passed at the conference, P. Pandiselvi, secretary of district women’s wing of the Federation said that ensuring employment to differently abled people is the need of the hour. “A lot of us are educated but with no jobs. With a job, we can look after ourselves, be financially stable and lead our life well. The State can accommodate us into programmes like Illam Thedi Kalvi and Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam,” she said, adding that it would definitely help many get married.

They wanted the State to provide ₹5,000 and allot a 5% quota in government jobs for women who crawl. They appealed to the administration to be allowed to set up shops inside temples under the HR and CE Department.

“The State must come forward to set up a home to accommodate differently abled women aged above 50 years in every district and make public toilets differently abled friendly,” said S. Raja, Federation’s state general secretary.

Federation’s state president K. J. T. Pushparaj, women’s wing district secretary Dhanalakshmi Ramasamy and others were present.

