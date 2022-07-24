Madurai

‘Public performing rituals in water bodies must follow guidelines’

Tirunelveli district collector V. Vishnu. File photo.
Srikrishna L 2193 TIRUNELVELI July 24, 2022 18:57 IST
Updated: July 25, 2022 13:33 IST

Tirunelveli Collector V. Vishnu has appealed to the people to carry only cloth bags while visiting water bodies to perform puja on Adi Ammavasai on July 28.

Ahead of the festival, the district administration has made elaborate arrangements to maintain surveillance on visitors to Sri Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple, among other places.

Joint teams comprising officials from Revenue, Forest and Police departments have been formed and they will check vehicles at check posts. Vikramasingapuram municipal officials will get adequate support from the joint teams.

A series of measures has been taken to create awareness of the evils of discarding banned plastics in water bodies. Carrying puja articles in cloth bags will help preserve the environment and save workers from removing the plastic waste. Forest officials have been carrying out campaigns in rural pockets and distributing pamphlets to shopkeepers near the shrines. The police teams will be responsible to check vehicles and remove banned items, if any, in the vehicles coming to the temple, the Collector said.

Every year, thousands of devotees throng the Ayyanar Temple on Adi Ammavasai and perform tharpanam on the Thamirabarani river. While the district administration has roped in volunteers from many institutions, NGOs have also come forward to preserve the water bodies. The Adi Ammavasai festival will be an acid test on the level of cooperation from visitors, officials said.

