Public pay homage to Vajpayee’s ashes

Ramanathapuram

Collector K Veera Raghava Rao led hundreds of people of various walks of life in paying homage to former Prime Minister A.B. Vajpayee by paying floral tributes to the ‘ashes’ of the late leader, brought in an urn here on Saturday.

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National secretary H. Raja and State vice-presidents Suba Nagarajan and D. Kuppuramu brought the urn, containing the ashes of Vajpayee from Chennai for immersion in Rameswaram, Mr. Rao paid homage at Aranmani.

Hundreds of people, including DMK leaders Bhavani Rajendran and Kirubanandam paid their respects to the former Prime Minister by paying floral tributes. Earlier, BJP district president K. Muraleedharan and secretary Athma Karthik received the ashes on the district border at Parthibanur and brought them here in a procession.

The vehicle, carrying the urn was stopped at Paramakudi and Sathirakudi for the public to pay homage before it reached here. People in Uchipulli, Mandapam and Pamban also paid homage to the late leader.

The ashes would be kept at a community hall in Pamban on Saturday night and would be taken to Rameswaram to be immersed in the Agnitheertham Sea, in front of the Sri Ramanathswamy temple on Sunday. The ashes would be immersed between 10 a.m.and 11 a.m., coinciding with ‘avani avittam’ amid chanting of ‘mantras’, Mr. Muraleedharan said.

Thoothukudi

The ashes for immersion in Kanniyakumari were brought to Thoothukudi.

The procession vehicle passed through various parts of the district, including Kovilpatti, Vilathikulam, Tiruchendur, Tirunelveli and reached Nagercoil.

Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan, DMK MLA Geetha Jeevan, AIADMK MP Jeyasingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee and other party cadres paid homage to the ashes.