ADVERTISEMENT

Public pay homage to Karumuttu T. Kannan, last rites performed in Madurai

May 24, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A large number of people, academicians from many educational institutions and universities, politicians and captains of industry on Wednesday paid their last respects to industrialist Karumuttu T. Kannan, who died at the age of 70, at his residence in Madurai on Tuesday.

Following rituals performed by priests, the body was carried from his residence to Thathaneri crematorium, where Hari Thiagarajan, his son and executive director of Thiagarajar Mills, lit the pyre.

Industrialists Venu Srinivasan, Shobana Ramachandran, Naresh Ramachandran, Rajya Sabha MP and MDMK general secretary Vaiko, former AIADMK Minister R.B. Udayakumar and Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan paid homage.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vaiko said Mr. Kannan was a finest gentleman and his philanthropy would be remembered for long. As the Fit Person of Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, he had done yeoman service, he added.

Mr. Udayakumar said Mr. Kannan was not only an industrialist, but also a great human being. He was humble and sincere. The educational institutions run by their family for over five decades were a reflection of spreading knowledge to the students of Madurai and southern Tamil Nadu without compromising on quality and merit.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials recalled the manner in which Mr. Kannan explained with ease the historic inscriptions and significance of the shrine to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu during their visits to the temple.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US