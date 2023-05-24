Public pay homage to Karumuttu T. Kannan, last rites performed in Madurai

May 24, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - MADURAI

A large number of people, academicians from many educational institutions and universities, politicians and captains of industry on Wednesday paid their last respects to industrialist Karumuttu T. Kannan, who died at the age of 70, at his residence in Madurai on Tuesday.

Following rituals performed by priests, the body was carried from his residence to Thathaneri crematorium, where Hari Thiagarajan, his son and executive director of Thiagarajar Mills, lit the pyre.

Industrialists Venu Srinivasan, Shobana Ramachandran, Naresh Ramachandran, Rajya Sabha MP and MDMK general secretary Vaiko, former AIADMK Minister R.B. Udayakumar and Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan paid homage.

Mr. Vaiko said Mr. Kannan was a finest gentleman and his philanthropy would be remembered for long. As the Fit Person of Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, he had done yeoman service, he added.

Mr. Udayakumar said Mr. Kannan was not only an industrialist, but also a great human being. He was humble and sincere. The educational institutions run by their family for over five decades were a reflection of spreading knowledge to the students of Madurai and southern Tamil Nadu without compromising on quality and merit.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department officials recalled the manner in which Mr. Kannan explained with ease the historic inscriptions and significance of the shrine to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu during their visits to the temple.