Public oppose proposal for new bus stand at Pallapatti panchayat

Participants at the public hearing on the proposed site for construction of new bus stand by Dindigul Corporation in Pallapatti panchayat opposed the move citing several reasons.

The public hearing was conducted by Mayor J. Ilamathi and Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran on Tuesday.

As the demand for a new bus stand was raised to decongest the area surrounding the existing bus stand in the city, the Corporation earmarked the area located at Pallapatti panchayat for construction of the new bus stand. During the meeting, the public, at large, expressed opinion opposed to the proposal. They complained that the proposed site was far from the city. Besides, it was located on a polluted environment.

C. Rajkumar, president, Dindigul District Hotel Association, said that due to the presence of many leather factories around the proposed area, both the water and soil were badly polluted. “When the land is already polluted, eateries and other facilities like lodges could not be located in the area. The owners may end up facing loss even if they constructed those facilities due to the pollution,” he said.

Further, due to the excess salt in the soil, it might rupture the building within a few years of its construction. Though it would fail in the environmental clearance test, changing the plan without spending on unnecessary things would do good for both the public and administration, he added.

Instead of that place, a 15-acre government land near the existing bus stand could be utilised, he said. “As only 10-acres is required for the bus stand, the 15 acres will be more than enough and will also be very nearby and accessible to the public,” Mr. Rajkumar said.

G. Dhanabalan, ward 14 councillor and BJP district president, said since the earmarked area was not annexed to the Corporation, practical difficulties might arise once construction works were started.

