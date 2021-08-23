Public oppose private cement unit

Residents of S. Kailasapuram village in Thoothukudi district submitted a petition against setting up of a cement factory by a private player in their locality.

Public from S. Kailasapuram village in Thoothukudi district opposed the setting up of a cement factory by a private player in their locality. The villagers, who were represented by advocates Santhana Sekar and Ramachandran, urged the district officials at the Collectorate on Monday to issue orders to stop work by the private sector in larger public interest. The district was already facing pollution-related issues, they said.

At a recent public hearing, the villagers had opposed the establishment of the cement plant. However, the construction activity was going on. Apprehending that the factory may be commissioned in the near future, they sought firm action immediately from the Collector.

Open Sterlite

A large number of youth from Pandarampatti, Kayaloorani, Nainarpuram, Sillanatham and T. Kumaragiri villages submitted a petition seeking to reopen the Sterlite plant here. The youth told reporters that some people had misguided the government and as a result, they had closed the unit. "We are all living in the same hamlets for the last two decades...we are hale and hearty. The Sterlite had given jobs to 3,000 people directly and indirectly from our hamlets," they claimed.

Apart from this, they said that the company had also helped many children in pursuing their education, built community halls, drinking water projects and also constructed libraries in many panchayats. Considering these aspects, the government should immediately order reopening of the unit, they stressed.

Permission sought

Members from various Hindu outfits said that they have been celebrating the Vinayaka Chaturthi in a grand manner in the district. The pandemic had come as a stumbling block. With the relaxation announced by the government, they urged the district administration to give permission to display the Vinayaka idols on September 10 and also give bandobust for the procession and subsequent immersion of the idols on September 12.

The members gave an assurance that they would adhere to the covid-19 protocols and were ready to give an undertaking to the Collector.