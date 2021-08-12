Public opinion divided over plan to have water meters

Corporation holds public hearing on Mullaiperiyar project

While thanking the Madurai Corporation for organising a public hearing on the proposed drinking water project for Madurai City from Mullaiperiyar reservoir, the participants were divided over the proposal to fix water meters.

Commissioner Karthikeyan presided over the hearing. Deputy Commissioner Sangeetha, City Engineer (in charge) Suganthi and senior officials were present. Representatives of resident welfare associations and the general public from 57 wards of the 100-ward city were present. They were impressed that the new drinking water project would fulfil their long-pending demand at last.

When the city limits was increased from 72 wards to 100 wards during the last AIADMK rule, the then Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had laid the foundation stone for the Mullaiperiyar project on an outlay of ₹1,100 crore. After the initial survey and detailed project report, tenders were floated.

While a public hearing was held in the Collectorate last year, farmers from many southern districts, including Theni and Sivaganga, had opposed the project as they apprehended that it would affect their farming activities and over a period of time the crop coverage area may shrink.

However, the officials had then clarified about the numerous steps taken, including the kudimaramathu work and eviction of encroachments from waterbodies and construction of farm ponds, to protect their interests. Since then the drinking water project has been getting into a shape towards implementation.

135 litres a day

The Corporation authorities explained that the project would not only assure quality potable water with high pressure, but also ensure 135 litres/day per person in over 50 wards. About 7.80 lakh people would benefit from the project, they said.

The participants raised queries on the need for replacing worn-out motors at pumping stations and also suggested stepping up surveillance as there were complaints of low pressure in some of the wards which they suspected could be due to water theft through illegal means by some residents.

The officials said that the public may send their suggestions to the Corporation Commissioner by post or mail to mducorp@gmail.com before August 20.