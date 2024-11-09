Public Information Officers sensitised to respond within time limit as per laws, says RTI Commissioner

When the Public Information Officers (PIO) responded well within the prescribed time limit to petitioners seeking information, the public would not approach higher officials, said Right To Information (RTI) Act State Commissioner M. Selvaraj here on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons, he said that following complaints that there were undue delays in getting response from the PIOs, the Commissioner visited Madurai.

He said that he had interacted with the officials and their team members.

The objective of the RTI Act established in 2005 was to disseminate information to the public and to prevent corruption in the public offices.

When the public sought information, the officers were obliged to give them as per the RTI Act. In the event of any delay or failure to give them the information, legal action could be initiated. The public, after a certain period, apply for the information with the higher authorities.

By escalating to the next level, the issue would be time consuming and also push the information seekers to hardships. Hence, the RTI Commissioner said that PIOs should treat every applicant as his own or of his relatives or friends. By this, the delay could be avoided and the sought information could be shared appropriately, he added.

The RTI Commissioner suggested the public to take to online hearing as it was faster. The online applicants can get remedy in a swift mode than the offline channel.

When asked, he said that most of the petitions pertained to information from revenue, rural development among other departments in the State government.