Public hearings on State Education Policy to be held in Virudhunagar on Wednesday

Special Correspondent
September 12, 2022 20:10 IST

Public hearings on unique State education policy to be formulated for Tamil Nadu would be held at different places in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday afternoon.

A statement said that academicians, heads of schools, press persons, volunteers, non-governmental organisations, teachers, retired teachers, students and parents can participate in the public hearings to be chaired by District Educational Officers. They can submit their opinions typed in Tamil at the meetings.

The meetings would be held at K.V.S. Boys' Higher Secondary School at Virudhunagar, Devangar Boy's Higher Secondary School, Aruppukottai, Thiagaraja Higher Secondary School at Srivilliputtur and S.H.N.v. Girls' Higher Secondary School at Sivakasi at 2 p.m.

