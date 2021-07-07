Public hearing to be held today

Sivakasi

07 July 2021 20:20 IST

On proposal of constructing two ROBs at Sivakasi, Tiruthangal

A public hearing on the proposal of construction of two road over bridges (ROBs) on Virudhunagar-Srivilliputtur at Tiruthangal and Satchiyapuram here will be held at Sivakasi Taluk office on Thursday.

District Revenue Officer R. Mangalaramasubramanian, will chair the meeting in which Assistant Collector (Sivakasi) Birathiviraj, Tahsildar S. Rajakumar, and officials from Highways will participate.

The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. in which members of public and land owners along the alignment of the ROBs can air their opinions.

The ROBs sanctioned few years back did not take off as the officials kept changing its alignment thrice over the years.

While Tiruthangal ROB will be 609 metres long, the other bridge will be 686 metres long.

Land acquisition to the extent of 6,473 sq. metres and 3,106 sq. metres respectively has to be made to facilitate the construction of the bridges.

The ROBs were proposed to decongest the increasing vehicular traffic on Virudhunagar-Sivakasi-Srivilliputtur highway as both the railway gates are closed during rail movement.