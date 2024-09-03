Public hearing on VOC Port outer harbour development held

The proposed outer harbour development of VOC Port, which is to be executed on an outlay of ₹7,000 crore for deepening the canal leading to the seaport to receive vessels with 18-metre draught, will spur the overall development of the port town, according to participants at a public hearing held here on Tuesday.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the outer harbour development of VOC Port in February last, the mandatory public hearing on the project was organised at Muthaiahpuram by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board. Members of the public, fishermen, representatives of trade bodies and manufacturing units and port users participated and recorded their opinion.

Almost all participants supported the proposal saying the much-awaited project should be implemented without further delay. At the same time, the project should not affect fishing operations in the region.

Manager of a shipping clearing and forwarding agency Jayanth said the outer harbour development to be executed on an outlay of ₹7,805 crore would ensure the berthing of bigger vessels with 18-metre draught, meaning that container traffic would increase manifold to create more jobs in Thoothukudi.

Leo of Thoothukudi District Tiny, Small and Medium Industries Association said the seaport that accelerated Thoothukudi’s industrial development would take the town to the next level due to the port expansion.

The fishermen representatives said the proposed port expansion should not affect fishing operations, especially of country boat fishermen.

District Revenue Officer S. Ajay Srinivasan presided over the public hearing in which TNPCB’s District Environmental Engineer Kalaivani participated.