Public hearing on rare earth mining temporarily postponed

Published - September 25, 2024 08:21 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

A public hearing on the proposal to quarry rare earths from 1,144 hectares in 7 coastal villages, which has been scheduled to be held in the Padmanabhapuram Sub-Collector’s Office on October 1, has been postponed temporarily.

In a statement, Collector R. Alagumeena said the tradition idol procession from Kanniyakumari district to Thiruvananthapuram as part of navaratri celebrations would be taken out on October 1.

After taking out the procession from Padmanabhapuram Palace at 8 a.m., the procession would reach the destination via Padmanabhapuram, Maettukkadai, Keralapuram, Thiruvithancode, Azhagiyamandapam, Mulagumoodu, Kuzhithurai and Kaliyakkavilai.

Since hundreds of devotees will participate in the procession which is expected to cross the Padmanabhapuram Sub-Collector’s Office between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., it will hamper the public coming to participate in the public hearing.

Hence, the public hearing is postponed temporarily due to this administrative reason, Ms. Alagumeena said.

