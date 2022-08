Public hearing on power tariff revision today

A public hearing will be conducted at Lakshmi Sundaram Hall at Tallakulam here on Thursday on the proposed electricity tariff revision by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation and State Load Despatch Centre. It will be held between 10 a.m. and 1.30 p.m.; and 2.30 p.m. and 5.30 p.m.

