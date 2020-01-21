Public hearing on land dispute held

A public hearing chaired by a high-level committee formed as per an order of the Madras High Court and involving residents of Tiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district and Aruppukottai in Virudhunagar district was held at Madurai Medical College on Tuesday.

The hearing was organised to resolve an issue revolving around the usage of a vacant land at Tiruppuvanam, officials said.

A section of villagers from Tiruppuvanam wanted to use the land for operating their weekly market.

However, people from Aruppukottai rejected the idea, as a tank to supply drinking water for Aruppukottai was functional from near the land.

They stressed that the land must be utilised for expanding water distribution facilities.

State Finance Secretary S. Krishnan, Revenue Secretary Atulya Misra, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary Harmander Singh, Sivaganga Collector J. Jayakanthan, Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan and Madurai Collector T.G. Vinay participated in the public hearing.

Residents from Aruppukottai and Tiruppuvanam presented their views and submitted petitions regarding the issue, officials added.