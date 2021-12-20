Public hearing on delimitation of wards

NAGERCOIL

The regional public hearing on delimitation of urban local body wards in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts was held here on Monday.

Chairing the public hearing, chairman of Tamil Nadu Delimitation Commission V. Palanikumar said the objections or suggestions from the public and the political parties would be received up to December 24.

Collectors had been asked to take due steps on the opinions of political parties and the public on delimitation of wards of urban civic bodies. The Collectors should send the action taken on the objections or suggestions to the Delimitation Commission.

The commission received the public opinion on the inclusion of 33 wards in the newly created Kollencode municipality and 52 wards in the Nagercoil Corporation.

Member-Secretary of Tamil Nadu Delimitation Commission A. Sundaravalli, Commissioner for Municipal Administration P. Ponnaiah, Collectors V. Vishnu of Tirunelveli, S. Gopala Sundararaj of Tenkasi, K. Senthil Raj of Thoothukudi, and M. Aravind of Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil Corporation Commissioner Asha Ajith, Superintendent of Police, Kanniyakumari, V. Badri Narayanan, participated in the meeting.