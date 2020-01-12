Public hearing on delimitation of panchayat unions held

Special Correspondent

Post-bifurcation, the district administrators of both Tirunelveli and Tenkasi convened a public hearing on the delimitation of certain panchayat unions, wards and among others here on Saturday.

Minister V.M. Rajalakshmi, MP S. Muthukaruppan, MLAs A.L.S. Lakshmanan, Poongothai, Murugiah Pandian and Manoharan among other functionaries participated. Cutting across party lines, the elected representatives underlined the need to hear the views of a majority of the public before taking a final call by the government.

The hearing, which was convened at the Collectorate here, was presided over by Collectors Shilpa Prabhakar Satish and Arun Sundar Dayalan.

The speakers suggested that during the gram sabha meetings, public views may be recorded and accordingly decisions taken. This would ensure a smooth transition and also avoid unnecessary confusion and anger from any quarters.

Post-bifurcation of Tenkasi district, certain village panchayats under the panchayat unions of Manur, Pappakudi, Melaneethanallur and Alangulam among others had to be taken up for delimitation.

Nine village panchayats in Manur union, 14 in Pappakudi panchayat union, 9 village panchayats in Melaneethanallur and 8 village panchayats in Kuruvikulam were identified by the officials for the exercise. The modalities were explained by the officials at the beginning of the meeting.

While the elected representatives pointed out certain suggestions/objections over the inclusion of some villages/panchayats to particular unions, the officials and the Collectors agreed to listen to the views of public over the next meeting before giving a final shape to the entire exercise.

Some other speakers suggested formation of new panchayats/unions for effective administration, which too, the officials said, they would examine the possibilities. Mr. Lakshmanan reiterated that whichever village panchayats werre to be bifurcated or merged with, the officials shall seek the views of the villagers concerned through the gram sabha meetings and stressed them not to confine within a small gathering of elected representatives and make announcements.

Ms. Shilpa Prabhakar Satish said that the views would be sent to the government and the decisions based on a majority of the public views, she noted.

Various public representatives, and NGOs also participated and submitted their views to the district administration.

DRO P. Muthuramalingam, Tirunelveli Sub-Collector Manish Naranavare, Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector Pratik Dayal, Rural Development Project Director Mandirachalam also participated.