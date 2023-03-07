Public hearing on conducting temple consecration in Tamil ends abruptly

March 07, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A public hearing held in Palayamkottai on Tuesday to elicit public opinion on performing ‘kumbabhishekam’ of the temples in Tamil was stopped abruptly due to heated altercations between members of Hindu and Tamil organisations.

Since Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has directed the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to organise public hearing at various places across Tamil Nadu to seek opinions of devotees on performing the ‘kumbabhishekam’ in Tamil, the meeting was organised in a marriage hall. The court-constituted committee members, devotees and the public from Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Tenkasi districts participated.

When the meeting started, representatives from the Hindu organisations and the BJP objected to the commencement of meeting without placing any photo of the deities on the stage. The HR and CE officials hastily arranged for a photo of Swami Nellaiyappar to be places on the dais.

Before the photo was brought to the meeting hall, heated arguments erupted between members of Hindu and Tamil organisations in front of the dais. Though police tried to pacify the members of Hindu organisations, they staged a protest in front of the dais. The commotion continued even after the photo was placed on the dais as the BJP, Hindu Munnani, Hindu Makkal Katchi and other Hindu outfit members objected to the conducting of ‘kumbabhishekam’ in Tamil saying that it should be conducted as per ‘agama.’ The altercation reached a crescendo as people affiliated to Tamil organisations pressed their demand for conducting the consecration in Tamil.

Even though the committee members appealed repeatedly to restore peace, the pandemonium continued despite warning from the police. The police warned that creating trouble in a meeting organised on the court’s direction was nothing but disrespecting the court itself.

With unruly scenes and verbal duels continuing, the public hearing was suspended after Kuntrakudi Ponnambala Swami announced that the participants might send their opinions in black and white to the HR and CE Department by filling up the forms given to them. However, some of the people tore and threw away the forms in the air.

Upset over all the happenings even after his repeated appeals, Ponnambala Swami received the filled-up forms from those who submitted them while the police evicted the troublemakers to mark the end of the public hearing midway.

Ponnambala Swami said the forms received from the public would be submitted to the government which in turn would submit its report to the court.