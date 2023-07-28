Public hearing on Coastal Zone Management Plan in Nagercoil on August 26

July 28, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

A Coastal Zone Management Plan Map will be prepared after the public hearing on the exercise scheduled for August 26, Collector P.N. Sridhar has said.

Chairing a fishermen grievance redress meeting here on Friday, Mr. Sridhar, while responding to a query, said the draft Coastal Zone Management Plan had been posted online and was being shared on social media to enable the stakeholders to understand the proposals made in it.

In pursuant to it, the public hearing would be held on August 26 in which the proposals made in the Plan would be explained by officials before eliciting the stakeholders’ views. After explaining the salient features of the Coastal Zone Management Plan, the participants’ views would be solicited and recorded.

“Only after the public hearing and taking into account people’s opinions, the Coastal Zone Management Plan Map will be prepared,” Mr. Sridhar said.

When the fishermen wanted the official machinery to take stern action against wide use of banned fishnets by a section of fishers, the Collector assured that surveillance would be intensified to check use of banned fishnets such as the three-layer ‘kaacha moocha’ gill net, which harvests even fingerlings while urging the fishermen not to engage in such destructive fishing practices.

Mr. Sridhar informed the fishermen that the committee to monitor the extension of the westernside breakwaters in the Thengaipattinam fishing harbour to avert accidents involving mechanised and country boats due to strong tides, especially between June and September, would be constituted before August 10.

When the fishermen wanted the district administration to draw an extensive plan to connect all 42 coastal hamlets in the district with a wide coastal road, the Collector said the Department of Highways had started working on preparing the project report and it would be submitted shortly to the government for final approval and sanctioning of funds.

The fishermen expressed concern over sewage being discharged into the sea from the 100-odd hotels in Kanniyakumari, an international tourist destination.

District Revenue Officer J. Balasubramanian and Joint Director of Fisheries Kasinatha Pandian participated in the meeting.

