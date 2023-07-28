HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Public hearing on Coastal Zone Management Plan in Nagercoil on August 26

A draft of the plan has been posted online and is being shared on social media to enable stakeholders to understand the proposals; officials will explain its salient features at the public hearing, elicit the participants’ views and record them, says Collector

July 28, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau
Collector P. N. Sridhar receives a petition from a fisherman at the grievance redress meeting in Nagercoil on Friday.

Collector P. N. Sridhar receives a petition from a fisherman at the grievance redress meeting in Nagercoil on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A Coastal Zone Management Plan Map will be prepared after the public hearing on the exercise scheduled for August 26, Collector P.N. Sridhar has said.

Chairing a fishermen grievance redress meeting here on Friday, Mr. Sridhar, while responding to a query, said the draft Coastal Zone Management Plan had been posted online and was being shared on social media to enable the stakeholders to understand the proposals made in it.

In pursuant to it, the public hearing would be held on August 26 in which the proposals made in the Plan would be explained by officials before eliciting the stakeholders’ views. After explaining the salient features of the Coastal Zone Management Plan, the participants’ views would be solicited and recorded.

 “Only after the public hearing and taking into account people’s opinions, the Coastal Zone Management Plan Map will be prepared,” Mr. Sridhar said.

When the fishermen wanted the official machinery to take stern action against wide use of banned fishnets by a section of fishers, the Collector assured that surveillance would be intensified to check use of banned fishnets such as the three-layer ‘kaacha moocha’ gill net, which harvests even fingerlings while urging the fishermen not to engage in such destructive fishing practices.

Mr. Sridhar informed the fishermen that the committee to monitor the extension of the westernside breakwaters in the Thengaipattinam fishing harbour to avert accidents involving mechanised and country boats due to strong tides, especially between June and September, would be constituted before August 10.

When the fishermen wanted the district administration to draw an extensive plan to connect all 42 coastal hamlets in the district with a wide coastal road, the Collector said the Department of Highways had started working on preparing the project report and it would be submitted shortly to the government for final approval and sanctioning of funds.

The fishermen expressed concern over sewage being discharged into the sea from the 100-odd hotels in Kanniyakumari, an international tourist destination.

District Revenue Officer J. Balasubramanian and Joint Director of Fisheries Kasinatha Pandian participated in the meeting.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.