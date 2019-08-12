Public hearing on bifurcation of Tirunelveli district on August 17

TIRUNELVELI

Public hearing on carving out the new Tenkasi district from Tirunelveli district will be held at the Collectorate and also on the same day at Sri Parasakthi College for Women at Courtallam on August 17, in which the public, organisations and public representatives can register their views.

In a statement, Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish said Commissioner for Revenue Administration M. Satyagopal will chair the public hearing on carving out new Tenkasi district from Tirunelveli district at the Collectorate on August 17 between 10 and 11 a.m. for MPs and MLAs and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the public, representatives of organisations etc.

In the afternoon, he will meet the public and representatives of organisations at Sri Parasakthi College for Women, Courtallam between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Hence, those who want to register their opinions on the bifurcation of Tirunelveli district may submit their views in writing or in person during the scheduled public hearing, Ms. Shilpa said.