Public hearing ends sans conclusion

It is held to select site for shopping complex, main office of corporation

It is held to select site for shopping complex, main office of corporation

Sivakasi

A public hearing conducted by the Sivakasi Corporation to decide the site for constructing a shopping complex, a knowledge centre and the main office building of the new corporation ended without any conclusion.

The meeting, chaired by Mayor I. Sangeetha, discussed the choice of location with the public.

While Corporation Commissioner P. Krishnamoorthy said that the proposal was to construct the knowledge centre on Annamalai Nadar Unnamalaiammal Corporation School premises, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) complained that the local body was trying to construct the shopping complex on a school playground premises.

He said that some people had objected to construction of the shopping complex on a vacant land on Velayutha Rastha. Similarly, there were objections for constructing the new corporation office building at the goat slaughter house-cum-meat market at Viswanatham.

CPI (M) Sivakasi town secretary R. Suresh Kumar said that the slaughter house that was constructed at a cost of ₹ 1 crore 15 years back had not been put to good use. "Why should the corporation demolish it for constructing the new building," he asked.

He said that while the zonal offices are set up most of the corporation employees would go out of the newly-constructed corporation office at a cost of ₹ 5 crore. The present building will be adequate.

However, the corporation officials claimed that the present building was constructed only for the special grade municipality of Sivakasi and now that nine more rural local bodies are to be added in the next two years, the corporation would require a bigger office building.

The corporation council would discuss the issue in the coming days.