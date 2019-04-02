Public gesture to government school

RAMANATHAPURAM

02 April 2019

Four alumni of the Vallal Pari Municipal Middle School have chipped in to establish a smart class room in the school at a cost of ₹ 1.75 lakh as the school celebrated the ‘kalvi seer’ festival on Monday.

After the government asked its schools to involve alumni, parents and public in developing infrastructure facilities without looking for government support, the school organised the festival.

Public and parents, who donated chairs, tables, notice board, television set and public address system, all worth ₹1.25 lakh, carried them to the school and participated in the festival.

“This is the first time we organised the festival and the support is overwhelming,” D. Esther Veni, Headmistress, said.

Four alumni of 1988 batch, helped to set up the smart class room by providing projector, home theatre system, smart board and desk top, she said. The school, which offers English medium education, celebrated the ‘admission day’ too. For the first time this year, students were admitted in LKG and UKG in the English medium section. The admission process, which normally starts in June, was advanced to bring more students to the government school. Ramanathapuram District Educational Officer D Prem, Block Educational Officer N Jaya, Assistant Project Officer, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, P. Suresh, district coordinators, supervisors and block resource teacher educators were present.