ADVERTISEMENT

Public examination for Class X commences in Madurai district

March 26, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Students writing Class X public examination at Sourashtra Boys’ Higher Secondary School in Madurai on in Madurai. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

 

The public examination for Class X in Madurai district commenced on Wednesday. Collector M.S. Sangeetha chaired a meeting with the officials of various departments like police, transport and flying squad teams regarding the examination. 

A total of 38, 389 students, 19, 419 boys and 18,970 girls, from 488 schools will be writing in 145 exam centres in the district.  

For the purpose of monitoring the examination, 3,282 personnel, including the flying squad team, were deployed. About 10 special flying squads were also deployed.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Scribes have been arranged for 376 differently abled students. Further, 55 prisoners -- 3 women and 52 men -- would be writing the examination this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US