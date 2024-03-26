Public examination for Class X commences in Madurai district

March 26, 2024 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The public examination for Class X in Madurai district commenced on Wednesday. Collector M.S. Sangeetha chaired a meeting with the officials of various departments like police, transport and flying squad teams regarding the examination.

A total of 38, 389 students, 19, 419 boys and 18,970 girls, from 488 schools will be writing in 145 exam centres in the district.

For the purpose of monitoring the examination, 3,282 personnel, including the flying squad team, were deployed. About 10 special flying squads were also deployed.

Scribes have been arranged for 376 differently abled students. Further, 55 prisoners -- 3 women and 52 men -- would be writing the examination this year.

