The public distribution grievances redressal camp was held in all taluk offices in the district on Saturday.

The cardholders could add, delete, change address and apply for new ration cards during this camp by submitting applications. The applicants were asked to submit copies of Aadhaar cards, birth or death certificates, residential proof etc.

Applications for registration of mobile phones and change of numbers were also submitted on the occasion.

The officials also received complaints pertaining to quality of the essential commodities being sold in the ration shops, erratic functioning of the ration shops, if any, and the smuggling of essential commodities from the ration shops.

The aggrieved cardholders were also given phone numbers 93424 71314, toll-free numbers 1967 and 1800 425 5901 to register their complaints regarding the grievances in the camps.

In Thoothukudi district, similar grievances redressal camps were organized in all taluks where the consumers submitted their petitions.