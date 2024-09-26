Public demand closure of TASMAC outlet near Dindigul Railway Station; uneasy calm prevails

A large number of womenfolk and residents from Ward 36 and 37 in Dindigul Corporation thronged a TASMAC outlet situated on the Nagal Nagar Dindigul Railway Station Road here on Thursday.

For many years, the residents have been demanding closure of two outlets, which are situated on the opposite side of the same road. During peak hours, traffic moves at a snail’s pace on the stretch as two-wheelers are parked in front of both the TASMAC outlets.

With public going to the railway station and with a number of hotels and restaurants situated on the Railway Station Road, the two TASMAC outlets was a major hindrance to free flow of traffic. Hence, the people had submitted petitions to the District Collector and other authorities.

With the TN government’s announcement to close down 500 TASMAC outlets across the State, the TASMAC outlet on the stretch was shutdown.

However, it failed to give the much needed relief.

Due to the closure of one TASMAC outlet, consumers have now been queuing up in front of the other shop, which is also on the same stretch. Thus, the residents, in a bid to close down the shop, assembled in front of the TASMAC outlet at 11.30 a.m. They demanded immediate closure of the shop and refused to leave the spot.

As the salesmen of the TASMAC outlet opened the shop at 12 noon, some of the consumers picked up a wordy altercation with the agitators. Uneasy calm prevailed for sometime.

Apprehending trouble, the police rushed in and ensured that the TASMAC officials held talks with the demonstrators. Finally, based on the assurance that it would be moved to another location soon, the agitators dispersed.

Speaking to media persons, the public said that being located at a vantage location, the liquor shop was always overflowing with consumers. It was pathetic to witness many tipplers sleeping on the road during Sundays. The police should strictly enforce the law and ensure that residents were safe, they added.