Public can now complain about unlicensed fireworks units through WhatsApp

The Virudhunagar district administration had launched a WhatsApp number, 9443967578, though which people could share information about unlicensed fireworks units or unapproved practices in the manufacturing, said Collector V.P. Jayaseelan here on Thursday.

The Collector formed a district-level safety committee, comprising unit owners and those involved in the fireworks industry, which would work to avoid accidents, loss of human lives and destruction of property.

A continuous training programme for fireworks unit workers, supervisors, foremen and owners was launched in Sivakasi in January by Labour, Industrial Safety and Health Departments, Mr. Jayaseelan said, adding that there were 1,098 fireworks units and 3,000 shops in the district.

The Collector said it was mandatory for the workers, supervisors and the foremen to attend the training programme. After it was found that 57 units had not participated in it, a fine of ₹5,000 each was imposed on them. So far, 1977 workers, 428 supervisors/foremen and 30 owners had undergone the training, he added.

The Collector said the objective of the committee and the training was not to harass or interfere with the day-to-day affairs of the fireworks units. “We are concerned with the lives and properties. The measures are being taken to prevent accidents and the officials acted in a transparent manner,” he added.

A total of 504 fireworks units had been inspected by officials till date, and 102 among them were found violating or compromising on safety aspects. “We will take action against those units and in the event of non-cooperation, the administration would recommend their permanent closure,” he said.

Even as the fireworks units had been working in full swing for the Deepavali season, the administration had been taking all precautionary measures, he added.

