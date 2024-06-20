GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Public can now complain about unlicensed fireworks units through WhatsApp

Updated - June 20, 2024 10:33 pm IST

Published - June 20, 2024 09:37 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The Virudhunagar district administration had launched a WhatsApp number, 9443967578, though which people could share information about unlicensed fireworks units or unapproved practices in the manufacturing, said Collector V.P. Jayaseelan here on Thursday.

The Collector formed a district-level safety committee, comprising unit owners and those involved in the fireworks industry, which would work to avoid accidents, loss of human lives and destruction of property.

A continuous training programme for fireworks unit workers, supervisors, foremen and owners was launched in Sivakasi in January by Labour, Industrial Safety and Health Departments, Mr. Jayaseelan said, adding that there were 1,098 fireworks units and 3,000 shops in the district.

The Collector said it was mandatory for the workers, supervisors and the foremen to attend the training programme. After it was found that 57 units had not participated in it, a fine of ₹5,000 each was imposed on them. So far, 1977 workers, 428 supervisors/foremen and 30 owners had undergone the training, he added.

The Collector said the objective of the committee and the training was not to harass or interfere with the day-to-day affairs of the fireworks units. “We are concerned with the lives and properties. The measures are being taken to prevent accidents and the officials acted in a transparent manner,” he added.

A total of 504 fireworks units had been inspected by officials till date, and 102 among them were found violating or compromising on safety aspects. “We will take action against those units and in the event of non-cooperation, the administration would recommend their permanent closure,” he said.

Even as the fireworks units had been working in full swing for the Deepavali season, the administration had been taking all precautionary measures, he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.