Public can make complaints on poll code violations with observers

March 29, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of political parties and the public can register their complaints pertaining to poll code violations with the General, Police and Expenditure Observers camping at Circuit House here.

 As the Election Commission has deployed Indian Administrative Service officer Sonali Ponkshe Vayangankar as General Observer, Indian Police Service officer Pankaj Nain as Police Observer and Indian Revenue Service Officer Kazi Suhail Anees Ahmed as Expenditure Observer, the political parties and the public can register their complaints relating to poll code violations with them at Government Circuit House in Vannarpet between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

 Besides submitting the poll code violation complaints via 1950 and 1800 425 8373, the public and the political parties can also contact Ms. Sonali at 94899 63626, Mr. Pankaj at 94899 63739 and Mr. Kazi at 94899 63627.

Tenkasi

 In Tenkasi (Reserved) segment, IAS officer Topeshwar Verma has been posted as General Observer, with whom such complaints can be registered. He can be contacted at 93637 52362.

He can also be contacted  in person at room number 102 at Courtallam Circuit House between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

